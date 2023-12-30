The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (4-7, 0-0 OVC) face the UT Martin Skyhawks (6-5, 0-0 OVC) in a clash of OVC squads at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

UT Martin vs. Tennessee Tech Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other UT Martin Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UT Martin Players to Watch

  • Jacob Crews: 17.0 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Jordan Sears: 19.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Issa Muhammad: 11.2 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • KK Curry: 9.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Jalen Myers: 7.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Tennessee Tech Players to Watch

  • Daniel Egbuniwe: 8.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.7 BLK
  • Jayvis Harvey: 16.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • David Early: 15.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Josiah Davis: 10.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Rodney Johnson Jr.: 14.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UT Martin vs. Tennessee Tech Stat Comparison

Tennessee Tech Rank Tennessee Tech AVG UT Martin AVG UT Martin Rank
241st 72.7 Points Scored 85.2 23rd
309th 77.4 Points Allowed 80.3 341st
329th 32.2 Rebounds 44.8 8th
362nd 4.7 Off. Rebounds 9.6 146th
178th 7.5 3pt Made 9.9 24th
228th 12.9 Assists 14.9 106th
86th 10.7 Turnovers 12.7 251st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.