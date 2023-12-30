The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-9, 0-1 OVC) go up against a fellow OVC opponent, the UT Martin Skyhawks (8-6, 1-0 OVC), on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Hooper Eblen Arena. It begins at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UT Martin vs. Tennessee Tech matchup.

UT Martin vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UT Martin vs. Tennessee Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

UT Martin vs. Tennessee Tech Betting Trends

UT Martin has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

A total of eight out of the Skyhawks' 12 games this season have gone over the point total.

Tennessee Tech has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

A total of seven Golden Eagles games this season have gone over the point total.

