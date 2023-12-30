The UT Martin Skyhawks (8-6, 1-0 OVC) travel in OVC play versus the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-9, 0-1 OVC) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

UT Martin vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee

Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

UT Martin Stats Insights

This season, the Skyhawks have a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% lower than the 46.3% of shots the Golden Eagles' opponents have made.

UT Martin is 5-1 when it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.

The Skyhawks are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles sit at 333rd.

The Skyhawks record 8.3 more points per game (85.5) than the Golden Eagles give up (77.2).

UT Martin is 8-3 when scoring more than 77.2 points.

UT Martin Home & Away Comparison

At home, UT Martin is putting up 16.9 more points per game (97.4) than it is in away games (80.5).

Defensively the Skyhawks have been better at home this year, allowing 75.6 points per game, compared to 84.4 away from home.

In home games, UT Martin is sinking 0.7 fewer treys per game (9.4) than on the road (10.1). It also owns a worse three-point percentage at home (35.6%) compared to when playing on the road (37.5%).

UT Martin Upcoming Schedule