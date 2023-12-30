The Nashville Predators, Thomas Novak included, will play the Washington Capitals on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Novak intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Thomas Novak vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Novak Season Stats Insights

Novak's plus-minus rating this season, in 14:41 per game on the ice, is -3.

Novak has scored a goal in five of 25 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Novak has a point in 13 games this season (out of 25), including multiple points three times.

In nine of 25 games this season, Novak has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 44.4% that Novak goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Novak has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Novak Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have given up 93 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-17) ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 25 Games 2 16 Points 1 6 Goals 1 10 Assists 0

