Will Tennessee be one of the teams to secure a spot in the women's NCAA tournament in 2024? Continue reading and check out our bracketology preview, which includes Tennessee's full tournament resume.

How Tennessee ranks

Record SEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-5 0-0 NR 27 108

Tennessee's best wins

Tennessee registered its signature win of the season on December 31, when it took down the Liberty Lady Flames, who rank No. 102 in the RPI rankings, 90-55. The leading point-getter against Liberty was Jasmine Powell, who delivered 19 points with three rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

76-73 over Oklahoma (No. 107/RPI) on November 25

72-63 at home over Eastern Kentucky (No. 152/RPI) on December 10

84-74 at home over Memphis (No. 187/RPI) on November 13

100-73 at home over Troy (No. 228/RPI) on November 19

85-63 at home over Wofford (No. 240/RPI) on December 19

Tennessee's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-4 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Against Quadrant 1 teams (according to the RPI), Tennessee is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the eighth-most losses.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams (according to the RPI), the Volunteers are 1-1 -- tied for the 49th-most wins.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Tennessee has to deal with the 22nd-hardest schedule in the nation the rest of the season.

Glancing at the Volunteers' upcoming schedule, they have 16 games against teams that are above .500 and one game against teams with worse records than their own.

Tennessee's upcoming schedule includes three games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Tennessee's next game

Matchup: Auburn Tigers vs. Tennessee Volunteers

Auburn Tigers vs. Tennessee Volunteers Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama

