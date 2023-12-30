2024 NCAA Bracketology: Tennessee Women's March Madness Resume | January 1
Will Tennessee be one of the teams to secure a spot in the women's NCAA tournament in 2024? Continue reading and check out our bracketology preview, which includes Tennessee's full tournament resume.
Want to bet on Tennessee's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
How Tennessee ranks
|Record
|SEC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|7-5
|0-0
|NR
|27
|108
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Tennessee's best wins
Tennessee registered its signature win of the season on December 31, when it took down the Liberty Lady Flames, who rank No. 102 in the RPI rankings, 90-55. The leading point-getter against Liberty was Jasmine Powell, who delivered 19 points with three rebounds and one assist.
Next best wins
- 76-73 over Oklahoma (No. 107/RPI) on November 25
- 72-63 at home over Eastern Kentucky (No. 152/RPI) on December 10
- 84-74 at home over Memphis (No. 187/RPI) on November 13
- 100-73 at home over Troy (No. 228/RPI) on November 19
- 85-63 at home over Wofford (No. 240/RPI) on December 19
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Tennessee's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-4 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0
- Against Quadrant 1 teams (according to the RPI), Tennessee is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the eighth-most losses.
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams (according to the RPI), the Volunteers are 1-1 -- tied for the 49th-most wins.
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- According to our predictions, Tennessee has to deal with the 22nd-hardest schedule in the nation the rest of the season.
- Glancing at the Volunteers' upcoming schedule, they have 16 games against teams that are above .500 and one game against teams with worse records than their own.
- Tennessee's upcoming schedule includes three games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.
Tennessee's next game
- Matchup: Auburn Tigers vs. Tennessee Volunteers
- Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming Tennessee games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.