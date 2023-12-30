The UT Martin Skyhawks' (4-8) OVC schedule includes Saturday's matchup with the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-7) at Hooper Eblen Arena. It starts at 2:00 PM ET.

Tennessee Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

Tennessee Tech vs. UT Martin Scoring Comparison

The Skyhawks average just 0.2 more points per game (64.8) than the Golden Eagles allow their opponents to score (64.6).

When it scores more than 64.6 points, UT Martin is 4-3.

Tennessee Tech is 4-3 when it allows fewer than 64.8 points.

The Golden Eagles record just 1.6 fewer points per game (67.4) than the Skyhawks give up (69.0).

Tennessee Tech has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 69.0 points.

UT Martin has a 2-2 record when allowing fewer than 67.4 points.

The Golden Eagles shoot 41.3% from the field, only 0.5% lower than the Skyhawks concede defensively.

The Skyhawks shoot 42.0% from the field, just 3.9 lower than the Golden Eagles concede.

Tennessee Tech Leaders

Maaliya Owens: 15.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.6 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (35-for-86)

15.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.6 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (35-for-86) Reghan Grimes: 9.3 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10)

9.3 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10) Anna Walker: 7.8 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 39.5 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (13-for-42)

7.8 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 39.5 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (13-for-42) Peyton Carter: 5.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 35.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (14-for-42)

5.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 35.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (14-for-42) Yaubryon Chambers: 7.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 57.1 FG%

Tennessee Tech Schedule