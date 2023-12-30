How to Watch the Tennessee Tech vs. UT Martin Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UT Martin Skyhawks' (4-8) OVC schedule includes Saturday's matchup with the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-7) at Hooper Eblen Arena. It starts at 2:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup
Tennessee Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Tennessee Tech vs. UT Martin Scoring Comparison
- The Skyhawks average just 0.2 more points per game (64.8) than the Golden Eagles allow their opponents to score (64.6).
- When it scores more than 64.6 points, UT Martin is 4-3.
- Tennessee Tech is 4-3 when it allows fewer than 64.8 points.
- The Golden Eagles record just 1.6 fewer points per game (67.4) than the Skyhawks give up (69.0).
- Tennessee Tech has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 69.0 points.
- UT Martin has a 2-2 record when allowing fewer than 67.4 points.
- The Golden Eagles shoot 41.3% from the field, only 0.5% lower than the Skyhawks concede defensively.
- The Skyhawks shoot 42.0% from the field, just 3.9 lower than the Golden Eagles concede.
Tennessee Tech Leaders
- Maaliya Owens: 15.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.6 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (35-for-86)
- Reghan Grimes: 9.3 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10)
- Anna Walker: 7.8 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 39.5 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (13-for-42)
- Peyton Carter: 5.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 35.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (14-for-42)
- Yaubryon Chambers: 7.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 57.1 FG%
Tennessee Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/18/2023
|Northern Kentucky
|W 77-59
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ North Alabama
|W 78-67
|Flowers Hall
|12/28/2023
|Little Rock
|L 59-57
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|12/30/2023
|UT Martin
|-
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|1/4/2024
|@ Morehead State
|-
|Ellis T. Johnson Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Southern Indiana
|-
|Screaming Eagles Arena
