The UT Martin Skyhawks' (4-8) OVC schedule includes Saturday's matchup with the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-7) at Hooper Eblen Arena. It starts at 2:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tennessee Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Tennessee Tech vs. UT Martin Scoring Comparison

  • The Skyhawks average just 0.2 more points per game (64.8) than the Golden Eagles allow their opponents to score (64.6).
  • When it scores more than 64.6 points, UT Martin is 4-3.
  • Tennessee Tech is 4-3 when it allows fewer than 64.8 points.
  • The Golden Eagles record just 1.6 fewer points per game (67.4) than the Skyhawks give up (69.0).
  • Tennessee Tech has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 69.0 points.
  • UT Martin has a 2-2 record when allowing fewer than 67.4 points.
  • The Golden Eagles shoot 41.3% from the field, only 0.5% lower than the Skyhawks concede defensively.
  • The Skyhawks shoot 42.0% from the field, just 3.9 lower than the Golden Eagles concede.

Tennessee Tech Leaders

  • Maaliya Owens: 15.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.6 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (35-for-86)
  • Reghan Grimes: 9.3 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10)
  • Anna Walker: 7.8 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 39.5 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (13-for-42)
  • Peyton Carter: 5.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 35.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (14-for-42)
  • Yaubryon Chambers: 7.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 57.1 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tennessee Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/18/2023 Northern Kentucky W 77-59 Hooper Eblen Arena
12/21/2023 @ North Alabama W 78-67 Flowers Hall
12/28/2023 Little Rock L 59-57 Hooper Eblen Arena
12/30/2023 UT Martin - Hooper Eblen Arena
1/4/2024 @ Morehead State - Ellis T. Johnson Arena
1/6/2024 @ Southern Indiana - Screaming Eagles Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.