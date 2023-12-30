OVC foes square off when the UT Martin Skyhawks (8-6, 1-0 OVC) visit the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-9, 0-1 OVC) at Hooper Eblen Arena, starting at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. The Golden Eagles are 2.5-point underdogs in the game. The point total for the matchup is 158.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Tennessee Tech vs. UT Martin Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Cookeville, Tennessee

Cookeville, Tennessee Venue: Hooper Eblen Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under UT Martin -2.5 158.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Golden Eagles Betting Records & Stats

Tennessee Tech has played just one game this season that ended with a combined score over 158.5 points.

Tennessee Tech's games this season have had an average of 148.4 points, 10.1 fewer points than this game's total.

Tennessee Tech is 6-5-0 against the spread this year.

UT Martin has covered the spread less often than Tennessee Tech this year, putting up an ATS record of 5-5-0, compared to the 6-5-0 mark of Tennessee Tech.

Tennessee Tech vs. UT Martin Over/Under Stats

Games Over 158.5 % of Games Over 158.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UT Martin 6 60% 85.5 156.6 80.8 158 156 Tennessee Tech 1 9.1% 71.1 156.6 77.2 158 142.7

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Tennessee Tech Insights & Trends

The Skyhawks were 10-10-0 against the spread last season in OVC play.

The Golden Eagles' 71.1 points per game are 9.7 fewer points than the 80.8 the Skyhawks give up.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Tennessee Tech vs. UT Martin Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UT Martin 5-5-0 1-2 7-3-0 Tennessee Tech 6-5-0 6-3 6-5-0

Tennessee Tech vs. UT Martin Home/Away Splits

UT Martin Tennessee Tech 5-0 Home Record 4-3 3-5 Away Record 1-6 0-1-0 Home ATS Record 2-2-0 5-3-0 Away ATS Record 4-3-0 97.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78 80.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.3 1-0-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-2-0 6-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.