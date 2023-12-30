Saturday's OVC schedule includes the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (3-6) against the UT Martin Skyhawks (2-8), at 2:00 PM ET.

Tennessee Tech vs. UT Martin Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Tennessee Tech Players to Watch

Maaliya Owens: 14 PTS, 4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

14 PTS, 4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Reghan Grimes: 8.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Anna Walker: 8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK

8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK Yaubryon Chambers: 8.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

8.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.9 BLK Reagan Hurst: 8.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

UT Martin Players to Watch

Kenley McCarn: 15.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 2 STL, 0.8 BLK

15.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 2 STL, 0.8 BLK Anaya Brown: 12.5 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.6 BLK

12.5 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.6 BLK Lexi Rubel: 8.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Norah Clark: 9 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

9 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK Morgan Borgstadt: 7.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

