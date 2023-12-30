Saturday's OVC slate includes the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (4-7, 0-0 OVC) versus the UT Martin Skyhawks (6-5, 0-0 OVC), at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Tennessee Tech vs. UT Martin Game Information

Tennessee Tech Players to Watch

Daniel Egbuniwe: 8.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1 STL, 1.7 BLK

UT Martin Players to Watch

Jacob Crews: 17 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

Tennessee Tech vs. UT Martin Stat Comparison

Tennessee Tech Rank Tennessee Tech AVG UT Martin AVG UT Martin Rank 241st 72.7 Points Scored 85.2 23rd 309th 77.4 Points Allowed 80.3 341st 329th 32.2 Rebounds 44.8 8th 362nd 4.7 Off. Rebounds 9.6 146th 178th 7.5 3pt Made 9.9 24th 228th 12.9 Assists 14.9 106th 86th 10.7 Turnovers 12.7 251st

