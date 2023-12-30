Saturday's OVC slate includes the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (4-7, 0-0 OVC) versus the UT Martin Skyhawks (6-5, 0-0 OVC), at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Tennessee Tech vs. UT Martin Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Tennessee Tech Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tennessee Tech Players to Watch

  • Daniel Egbuniwe: 8.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1 STL, 1.7 BLK
  • Jayvis Harvey: 16.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • David Early: 15 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Josiah Davis: 10.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
  • Rodney Johnson Jr.: 14.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UT Martin Players to Watch

  • Jacob Crews: 17 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Jordan Sears: 19.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Issa Muhammad: 11.2 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • KK Curry: 9.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Jalen Myers: 7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tennessee Tech vs. UT Martin Stat Comparison

Tennessee Tech Rank Tennessee Tech AVG UT Martin AVG UT Martin Rank
241st 72.7 Points Scored 85.2 23rd
309th 77.4 Points Allowed 80.3 341st
329th 32.2 Rebounds 44.8 8th
362nd 4.7 Off. Rebounds 9.6 146th
178th 7.5 3pt Made 9.9 24th
228th 12.9 Assists 14.9 106th
86th 10.7 Turnovers 12.7 251st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.