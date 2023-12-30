Tennessee Tech vs. UT Martin December 30 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's OVC slate includes the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (4-7, 0-0 OVC) versus the UT Martin Skyhawks (6-5, 0-0 OVC), at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Tennessee Tech vs. UT Martin Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Tennessee Tech Players to Watch
- Daniel Egbuniwe: 8.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Jayvis Harvey: 16.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- David Early: 15 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Josiah Davis: 10.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Rodney Johnson Jr.: 14.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
UT Martin Players to Watch
- Jacob Crews: 17 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jordan Sears: 19.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Issa Muhammad: 11.2 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- KK Curry: 9.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jalen Myers: 7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Tennessee Tech vs. UT Martin Stat Comparison
|Tennessee Tech Rank
|Tennessee Tech AVG
|UT Martin AVG
|UT Martin Rank
|241st
|72.7
|Points Scored
|85.2
|23rd
|309th
|77.4
|Points Allowed
|80.3
|341st
|329th
|32.2
|Rebounds
|44.8
|8th
|362nd
|4.7
|Off. Rebounds
|9.6
|146th
|178th
|7.5
|3pt Made
|9.9
|24th
|228th
|12.9
|Assists
|14.9
|106th
|86th
|10.7
|Turnovers
|12.7
|251st
