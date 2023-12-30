Saturday's game that pits the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-7) versus the UT Martin Skyhawks (4-8) at Hooper Eblen Arena is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 68-65 in favor of Tennessee Tech. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 30.

The Golden Eagles lost their most recent outing 59-57 against Little Rock on Thursday.

Tennessee Tech vs. UT Martin Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Tennessee Tech vs. UT Martin Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee Tech 68, UT Martin 65

Other OVC Predictions

Tennessee Tech Schedule Analysis

The Golden Eagles' best win this season came in a 78-67 victory against the North Alabama Lions on December 21.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Tennessee Tech is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 14th-most defeats.

Tennessee Tech 2023-24 Best Wins

78-67 on the road over North Alabama (No. 282) on December 21

65-59 over Stetson (No. 288) on November 25

77-59 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 311) on December 18

Tennessee Tech Leaders

Maaliya Owens: 15.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.6 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (35-for-86)

15.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.6 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (35-for-86) Reghan Grimes: 9.3 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10)

9.3 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10) Anna Walker: 7.8 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 39.5 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (13-for-42)

7.8 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 39.5 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (13-for-42) Peyton Carter: 5.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 35.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (14-for-42)

5.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 35.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (14-for-42) Yaubryon Chambers: 7.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 57.1 FG%

Tennessee Tech Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles have a +34 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.8 points per game. They're putting up 67.4 points per game to rank 166th in college basketball and are giving up 64.6 per outing to rank 198th in college basketball.

At home, the Golden Eagles are scoring 2.7 more points per game (69.0) than they are in away games (66.3).

When playing at home, Tennessee Tech is giving up 16.3 fewer points per game (58.5) than when playing on the road (74.8).

