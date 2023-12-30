Tennessee Tech vs. UT Martin: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 30
Saturday's OVC schedule will see the UT Martin Skyhawks (8-6, 1-0 OVC) square off against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-9, 0-1 OVC) at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Tennessee Tech vs. UT Martin Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Tennessee Tech vs. UT Martin Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
Tennessee Tech vs. UT Martin Betting Trends
- Tennessee Tech has won six games against the spread this year, while failing to cover six times.
- When playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs this year, the Golden Eagles have an ATS record of 5-3.
- UT Martin has covered six times in 12 matchups with a spread this season.
- So far this season, eight out of the Skyhawks' 12 games have gone over the point total.
