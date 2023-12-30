Saturday's OVC schedule will see the UT Martin Skyhawks (8-6, 1-0 OVC) square off against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-9, 0-1 OVC) at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UT Martin vs. Tennessee Tech matchup.

Tennessee Tech vs. UT Martin Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee

Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tennessee Tech vs. UT Martin Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UT Martin Moneyline Tennessee Tech Moneyline

Tennessee Tech vs. UT Martin Betting Trends

Tennessee Tech has won six games against the spread this year, while failing to cover six times.

When playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs this year, the Golden Eagles have an ATS record of 5-3.

UT Martin has covered six times in 12 matchups with a spread this season.

So far this season, eight out of the Skyhawks' 12 games have gone over the point total.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.