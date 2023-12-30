The UT Martin Skyhawks (8-6, 1-0 OVC) travel in OVC action against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-9, 0-1 OVC) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

Tennessee Tech vs. UT Martin Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee

TV: ESPN+

Tennessee Tech Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles have shot at a 45.8% rate from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points above the 41.4% shooting opponents of the Skyhawks have averaged.

Tennessee Tech is 5-6 when it shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.

The Skyhawks are the rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles rank 362nd.

The Golden Eagles average 9.7 fewer points per game (71.1) than the Skyhawks give up to opponents (80.8).

When it scores more than 80.8 points, Tennessee Tech is 3-0.

Tennessee Tech Home & Away Comparison

At home, Tennessee Tech scores 78.0 points per game. On the road, it averages 64.3.

The Golden Eagles allow 77.0 points per game at home, and 77.4 on the road.

Beyond the arc, Tennessee Tech makes fewer treys on the road (5.3 per game) than at home (8.3), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (27.8%) than at home (35.8%) as well.

