The Tennessee State Tigers (3-8) take the court against the Little Rock Trojans (2-10) on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET in OVC play.

Tennessee State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee

Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Tennessee State vs. Little Rock Scoring Comparison

The Trojans put up 14 fewer points per game (52.2) than the Tigers allow their opponents to score (66.2).

Tennessee State has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 52.2 points.

The Tigers average 54.5 points per game, 11.8 fewer points than the 66.3 the Trojans allow.

Tennessee State is 1-2 when scoring more than 66.3 points.

Little Rock is 1-1 when giving up fewer than 54.5 points.

This year the Tigers are shooting 35.8% from the field, 8.4% lower than the Trojans give up.

The Trojans shoot 39.1% from the field, two% lower than the Tigers allow.

Tennessee State Leaders

Caitlin Anderson: 8.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 36 FG%

8.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 36 FG% Sanaa' St. Andre: 11.3 PTS, 2 STL, 35.9 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (7-for-30)

11.3 PTS, 2 STL, 35.9 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (7-for-30) Eboni Williams: 8.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

8.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Zyion Shannon: 8.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.8 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (3-for-21)

8.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.8 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (3-for-21) Aaniya Webb: 5.5 PTS, 26.8 FG%, 16.3 3PT% (7-for-43)

