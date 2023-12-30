Saturday's OVC schedule includes the Tennessee State Tigers (2-7) playing the Little Rock Trojans (0-8) at 2:00 PM ET.

Tennessee State vs. Little Rock Game Information

Tennessee State Players to Watch

Caitlin Anderson: 8.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Little Rock Players to Watch

Jaiyah Harris-Smith: 9.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

