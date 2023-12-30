Tennessee State vs. Little Rock December 30 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's OVC schedule includes the Tennessee State Tigers (7-5, 0-0 OVC) versus the Little Rock Trojans (5-6, 0-0 OVC) at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Tennessee State vs. Little Rock Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Tennessee State Players to Watch
- Jaylen Jones: 11 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kinyon Hodges: 11.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- EJ Bellinger: 12.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Marcus Fitzgerald Jr.: 10.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Christian Brown: 15.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Little Rock Players to Watch
- Jamir Chaplin: 16.6 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Deantoni Gordon: 13.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Bradley Douglas: 10.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Cougar Downing: 11.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Jaylen Crocker-Johnson: 8.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
Tennessee State vs. Little Rock Stat Comparison
|Tennessee State Rank
|Tennessee State AVG
|Little Rock AVG
|Little Rock Rank
|122nd
|77.5
|Points Scored
|80.5
|67th
|164th
|70.3
|Points Allowed
|80.6
|345th
|188th
|36.6
|Rebounds
|35.5
|232nd
|157th
|9.5
|Off. Rebounds
|10.7
|73rd
|179th
|7.5
|3pt Made
|7
|219th
|171st
|13.8
|Assists
|14.1
|150th
|134th
|11.3
|Turnovers
|11
|106th
