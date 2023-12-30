Saturday's OVC schedule includes the Tennessee State Tigers (7-5, 0-0 OVC) versus the Little Rock Trojans (5-6, 0-0 OVC) at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Tennessee State vs. Little Rock Game Information

Tennessee State Players to Watch

Jaylen Jones: 11 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

11 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Kinyon Hodges: 11.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK EJ Bellinger: 12.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Marcus Fitzgerald Jr.: 10.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

10.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK Christian Brown: 15.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Little Rock Players to Watch

Jamir Chaplin: 16.6 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

16.6 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Deantoni Gordon: 13.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

13.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Bradley Douglas: 10.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Cougar Downing: 11.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK

11.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK Jaylen Crocker-Johnson: 8.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

Tennessee State vs. Little Rock Stat Comparison

Tennessee State Rank Tennessee State AVG Little Rock AVG Little Rock Rank 122nd 77.5 Points Scored 80.5 67th 164th 70.3 Points Allowed 80.6 345th 188th 36.6 Rebounds 35.5 232nd 157th 9.5 Off. Rebounds 10.7 73rd 179th 7.5 3pt Made 7 219th 171st 13.8 Assists 14.1 150th 134th 11.3 Turnovers 11 106th

