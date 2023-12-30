Saturday's OVC schedule will see the Tennessee State Tigers (7-7, 0-1 OVC) play the Little Rock Trojans (7-7, 1-0 OVC) at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Tennessee State vs. Little Rock matchup in this article.

Tennessee State vs. Little Rock Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee

Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Tennessee State vs. Little Rock Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tennessee State Moneyline Little Rock Moneyline

Tennessee State vs. Little Rock Betting Trends

Tennessee State has covered three times in 11 games with a spread this season.

A total of six out of the Tigers' 11 games this season have hit the over.

Little Rock is 7-7-0 ATS this season.

In the Trojans' 14 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total nine times.

