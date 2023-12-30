OVC rivals battle when the Tennessee State Tigers (7-7, 0-1 OVC) welcome in the Little Rock Trojans (7-7, 1-0 OVC) at Gentry Complex, tipping off at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Tennessee State vs. Little Rock Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee

Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other OVC Games

Tennessee State Stats Insights

The Tigers make 43.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points lower than the Trojans have allowed to their opponents (46.0%).

Tennessee State has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.0% from the field.

The Trojans are the 198th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Tigers sit at 177th.

The Tigers average just 3.2 fewer points per game (76.7) than the Trojans allow (79.9).

When Tennessee State puts up more than 79.9 points, it is 4-1.

Tennessee State Home & Away Comparison

Tennessee State scores 84.5 points per game in home games, compared to 69.5 points per game away from home, a difference of 15.0 points per contest.

Defensively the Tigers have played better at home this year, giving up 67.3 points per game, compared to 80.7 when playing on the road.

When playing at home, Tennessee State is sinking 1.2 more three-pointers per game (8.2) than when playing on the road (7.0). It also has a higher three-point percentage at home (34.5%) compared to on the road (29.0%).

Tennessee State Upcoming Schedule