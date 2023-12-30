How to Watch Tennessee State vs. Little Rock on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
OVC rivals battle when the Tennessee State Tigers (7-7, 0-1 OVC) welcome in the Little Rock Trojans (7-7, 1-0 OVC) at Gentry Complex, tipping off at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.
Tennessee State vs. Little Rock Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Tennessee State Stats Insights
- The Tigers make 43.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points lower than the Trojans have allowed to their opponents (46.0%).
- Tennessee State has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.0% from the field.
- The Trojans are the 198th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Tigers sit at 177th.
- The Tigers average just 3.2 fewer points per game (76.7) than the Trojans allow (79.9).
- When Tennessee State puts up more than 79.9 points, it is 4-1.
Tennessee State Home & Away Comparison
- Tennessee State scores 84.5 points per game in home games, compared to 69.5 points per game away from home, a difference of 15.0 points per contest.
- Defensively the Tigers have played better at home this year, giving up 67.3 points per game, compared to 80.7 when playing on the road.
- When playing at home, Tennessee State is sinking 1.2 more three-pointers per game (8.2) than when playing on the road (7.0). It also has a higher three-point percentage at home (34.5%) compared to on the road (29.0%).
Tennessee State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Boyce
|W 117-59
|Gentry Complex
|12/19/2023
|@ Indiana State
|L 90-69
|Hulman Center
|12/28/2023
|UT Martin
|L 91-75
|Gentry Complex
|12/30/2023
|Little Rock
|-
|Gentry Complex
|1/4/2024
|@ Southern Indiana
|-
|Screaming Eagles Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Morehead State
|-
|Ellis T. Johnson Arena
