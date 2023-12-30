Saturday's game between the Tennessee State Tigers (7-7, 0-1 OVC) and Little Rock Trojans (7-7, 1-0 OVC) matching up at Gentry Complex has a projected final score of 78-76 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Tennessee State, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will tip off at 4:30 PM ET on December 30.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Tennessee State vs. Little Rock Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023

4:30 PM ET

Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Gentry Complex

Tennessee State vs. Little Rock Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee State 78, Little Rock 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee State vs. Little Rock

Computer Predicted Spread: Tennessee State (-1.2)

Tennessee State (-1.2) Computer Predicted Total: 153.8

Tennessee State's record against the spread so far this season is 1-8-0, and Little Rock's is 7-7-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Tigers are 5-4-0 and the Trojans are 9-5-0. Tennessee State has a 1-8 record against the spread while going 2-7 overall over the past 10 contests. Little Rock has gone 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 contests.

Other OVC Predictions

Tennessee State Performance Insights

The Tigers are outscoring opponents by 3.5 points per game with a +49 scoring differential overall. They put up 76.7 points per game (137th in college basketball) and allow 73.2 per outing (238th in college basketball).

Tennessee State averages 36.7 rebounds per game (181st in college basketball) compared to the 36.6 of its opponents.

Tennessee State makes 7.4 three-pointers per game (194th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.6. It shoots 32% from deep while its opponents hit 37.2% from long range.

The Tigers score 94.2 points per 100 possessions (196th in college basketball), while allowing 89.9 points per 100 possessions (186th in college basketball).

Tennessee State wins the turnover battle by 2.3 per game, committing 11.6 (164th in college basketball) while its opponents average 13.9.

