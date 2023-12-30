Two skidding squads square off when the Washington Capitals (17-11-5) host the Nashville Predators (19-16-1) at Capital One Arena on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT. Both teams have lost three in a row.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Predators vs. Capitals Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Capitals (-110) Predators (-110) 6 Predators (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Predators Betting Insights

The Predators have been an underdog in 19 games this season, and won seven (36.8%).

Nashville has entered 23 games this season as an underdog by -110 or more and is 11-12 in those contests.

The Predators have a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Nashville has played 22 games this season with more than 6 goals.

Predators vs Capitals Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Predators vs. Capitals Rankings

Capitals Total (Rank) Predators Total (Rank) 76 (31st) Goals 112 (13th) 93 (7th) Goals Allowed 114 (22nd) 11 (31st) Power Play Goals 26 (12th) 18 (6th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 28 (25th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Predators Advanced Stats

Over its last 10 contests, Nashville went 5-5-0 versus the spread and 5-4-1 straight up.

Four of Nashville's past 10 games have hit the over.

The Predators have averaged a total of 6.2 combined goals over their last 10 games, 0.2 greater than this game's total of 6.

In their last 10 games, the Predators and their opponents are averaging 7.3 goals, 1.0 goal lower than their season-long per-game average.

The Predators have scored 112 goals this season (3.1 per game) to rank 13th in the NHL.

The Predators have conceded 114 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 22nd.

Their 19th-ranked goal differential is -2.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.