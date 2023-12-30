How to Watch Ohio State vs. West Virginia on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2) look to build on a seven-game home winning run when hosting the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-7) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Ohio State vs. West Virginia Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: FOX
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Ohio State Stats Insights
- This season, the Buckeyes have a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.3% higher than the 41.3% of shots the Mountaineers' opponents have made.
- Ohio State has a 10-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.
- The Buckeyes are the 82nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mountaineers sit at 162nd.
- The Buckeyes average 10.6 more points per game (79.4) than the Mountaineers give up (68.8).
- Ohio State has a 9-1 record when scoring more than 68.8 points.
West Virginia Stats Insights
- West Virginia is 4-2 when it shoots higher than 40.8% from the field.
- The Mountaineers are the 162nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Buckeyes sit at 52nd.
- The Mountaineers' 67.8 points per game are only 3.7 more points than the 64.1 the Buckeyes give up.
- When West Virginia gives up fewer than 79.4 points, it is 4-5.
Ohio State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Ohio State averaged 74.7 points per game when playing at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 68.1 points per contest.
- When playing at home, the Buckeyes gave up 13.3 fewer points per game (63) than when playing on the road (76.3).
- When it comes to total threes made, Ohio State fared better when playing at home last year, sinking 6.7 per game, compared to 6.3 on the road. Meanwhile, it produced a 35.5% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 36.5% mark in road games.
West Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, West Virginia averaged 79.4 points per game last season. Away, it scored 71.6.
- In 2022-23, the Mountaineers gave up 5.4 fewer points per game at home (69.2) than on the road (74.6).
- Beyond the arc, West Virginia drained fewer treys away (6.9 per game) than at home (7.8) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (32.9%) than at home (36.9%) too.
Ohio State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Penn State
|L 83-80
|Bryce Jordan Center
|12/16/2023
|UCLA
|W 67-60
|State Farm Arena
|12/21/2023
|New Orleans
|W 78-36
|Value City Arena
|12/30/2023
|West Virginia
|-
|Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|1/3/2024
|Rutgers
|-
|Value City Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Indiana
|-
|Assembly Hall
West Virginia Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|UMass
|L 87-79
|MassMutual Center
|12/20/2023
|Radford
|L 66-65
|WVU Coliseum
|12/23/2023
|Toledo
|W 91-81
|WVU Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|Ohio State
|-
|Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|1/6/2024
|@ Houston
|-
|Fertitta Center
|1/9/2024
|Kansas State
|-
|WVU Coliseum
