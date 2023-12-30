Obion County, TN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Obion County, Tennessee today, and info on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Obion County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wartburg Central High School at McMinn Central High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 30
- Location: Harriman, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.