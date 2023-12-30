Morgan County, TN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
In Morgan County, Tennessee, there are interesting high school basketball games on the calendar today. Info on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Morgan County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wartburg Central High School at McMinn Central High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 30
- Location: Harriman, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.