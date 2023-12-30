Middle Tennessee vs. Grand Canyon December 30 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Grand Canyon Antelopes (7-2) will meet the Middle Tennessee Raiders (8-3) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.
Middle Tennessee vs. Grand Canyon Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
Middle Tennessee Players to Watch
- Anastasiia Boldyreva: 15.2 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 3 BLK
- Savannah Wheeler: 13 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jalynn Gregory: 12.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ta'Mia Scott: 12.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Courtney Whitson: 10 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
Grand Canyon Players to Watch
- Trinity San Antonio: 12.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tiarra Brown: 10.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 1 BLK
- Naudia Evans: 9.4 PTS, 4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Olivia Lane: 8.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Shay Fano: 6.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
