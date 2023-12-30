Two sliding squads meet when the Murray State Racers (3-9) host the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (5-8) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The Racers will look to stop a six-game losing run versus the Blue Raiders, losers of three straight.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Middle Tennessee vs. Murray State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky

CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Middle Tennessee Stats Insights

The Blue Raiders have shot at a 40.4% rate from the field this season, 7.3 percentage points fewer than the 47.7% shooting opponents of the Racers have averaged.

This season, Middle Tennessee has a 1-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 47.7% from the field.

The Blue Raiders are the 244th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Racers sit at 185th.

The Blue Raiders put up an average of 63.4 points per game, 10.4 fewer points than the 73.8 the Racers allow.

When it scores more than 73.8 points, Middle Tennessee is 3-0.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Middle Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Middle Tennessee scored 72.2 points per game at home last season, and 68.6 on the road.

The Blue Raiders gave up fewer points at home (60.6 per game) than on the road (76.1) last season.

At home, Middle Tennessee sunk 6.9 trifectas per game last season, 0.4 fewer than it averaged on the road (7.3). Middle Tennessee's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.3%) than away (34.5%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Middle Tennessee Upcoming Schedule