How to Watch Middle Tennessee vs. Murray State on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Two sliding squads meet when the Murray State Racers (3-9) host the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (5-8) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The Racers will look to stop a six-game losing run versus the Blue Raiders, losers of three straight.
Middle Tennessee vs. Murray State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other CUSA Games
- Liberty vs Alabama (2:00 PM ET | December 30)
- Abilene Christian vs Western Kentucky (3:00 PM ET | December 30)
Middle Tennessee Stats Insights
- The Blue Raiders have shot at a 40.4% rate from the field this season, 7.3 percentage points fewer than the 47.7% shooting opponents of the Racers have averaged.
- This season, Middle Tennessee has a 1-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 47.7% from the field.
- The Blue Raiders are the 244th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Racers sit at 185th.
- The Blue Raiders put up an average of 63.4 points per game, 10.4 fewer points than the 73.8 the Racers allow.
- When it scores more than 73.8 points, Middle Tennessee is 3-0.
Middle Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Middle Tennessee scored 72.2 points per game at home last season, and 68.6 on the road.
- The Blue Raiders gave up fewer points at home (60.6 per game) than on the road (76.1) last season.
- At home, Middle Tennessee sunk 6.9 trifectas per game last season, 0.4 fewer than it averaged on the road (7.3). Middle Tennessee's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.3%) than away (34.5%) as well.
Middle Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Belmont
|L 75-65
|Murphy Athletic Center
|12/19/2023
|@ Saint Mary's (CA)
|L 71-34
|University Credit Union Pavilion
|12/22/2023
|@ Southern Utah
|L 69-63
|America First Event Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Murray State
|-
|CFSB Center
|1/3/2024
|Reinhardt
|-
|Murphy Athletic Center
|1/11/2024
|Louisiana Tech
|-
|Murphy Athletic Center
