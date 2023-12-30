How to Watch the Memphis vs. Tulsa Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (10-3) will attempt to extend a five-game winning run when hitting the road against the Memphis Tigers (4-7) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Elma Roane Fieldhouse. It airs at 3:00 PM ET.
Memphis Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Elma Roane Fieldhouse in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Memphis vs. Tulsa Scoring Comparison
- The Golden Hurricane's 71.3 points per game are only 1.3 fewer points than the 72.6 the Tigers allow to opponents.
- Tulsa is 5-1 when it scores more than 72.6 points.
- Memphis' record is 3-2 when it allows fewer than 71.3 points.
- The Tigers score only 0.1 fewer points per game (68.1) than the Golden Hurricane allow (68.2).
- Memphis is 3-1 when scoring more than 68.2 points.
- When Tulsa gives up fewer than 68.1 points, it is 8-0.
- This year the Tigers are shooting 37.2% from the field, only 0.8% higher than Golden Hurricane concede.
Memphis Leaders
- Alasia Smith: 8.8 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.8 STL, 1.1 BLK, 44.7 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)
- Madison Griggs: 17.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.5 FG%, 38.6 3PT% (39-for-101)
- Kai Carter: 12.3 PTS, 37.6 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)
- Ki'ari Cain: 5.6 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26)
- Aliyah Green: 1.8 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 30.8 FG%
Memphis Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Columbia
|L 76-66
|Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
|12/10/2023
|Southern Miss
|W 69-67
|Elma Roane Fieldhouse
|12/17/2023
|Mississippi State
|L 81-63
|Elma Roane Fieldhouse
|12/30/2023
|Tulsa
|-
|Elma Roane Fieldhouse
|1/3/2024
|@ UAB
|-
|Bartow Arena
|1/6/2024
|East Carolina
|-
|Elma Roane Fieldhouse
