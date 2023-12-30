The No. 19 Memphis Tigers (10-2) host the Austin Peay Governors (7-7) after winning three straight home games. The Tigers are double-digit favorites by 20.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. The matchup has an over/under set at 140.5 points.

Memphis vs. Austin Peay Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Memphis -20.5 140.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Memphis Betting Records & Stats

In seven of 10 games this season, Memphis and its opponents have scored more than 140.5 points.

The average point total in Memphis' matchups this year is 151.9, 11.4 more points than this game's over/under.

The Tigers are 5-5-0 against the spread this season.

Memphis has been favored in six games this season and picked up the win in all of them.

The Tigers have played as a favorite of -5000 or more once this season and won that game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 98% chance of a victory for Memphis.

Memphis vs. Austin Peay Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Memphis 7 70% 79.2 146.3 72.8 137.1 148.1 Austin Peay 1 10% 67.1 146.3 64.3 137.1 136.5

Additional Memphis Insights & Trends

The Tigers put up 14.9 more points per game (79.2) than the Governors allow (64.3).

Memphis is 5-5 against the spread and 10-1 overall when scoring more than 64.3 points.

Memphis vs. Austin Peay Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 20.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Memphis 5-5-0 0-2 7-3-0 Austin Peay 6-4-0 0-0 2-8-0

Memphis vs. Austin Peay Home/Away Splits

Memphis Austin Peay 5-0 Home Record 5-1 3-1 Away Record 1-5 1-4-0 Home ATS Record 2-1-0 3-1-0 Away ATS Record 3-2-0 83.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.5 78.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 60.8 4-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 0-3-0 3-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 1-4-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.