The Memphis Tigers (8-2) meet the Austin Peay Governors (6-7) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

Memphis vs. Austin Peay Game Information

Memphis Players to Watch

David Jones: 20.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

20.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Jahvon Quinerly: 13.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Jaykwon Walton: 9.2 PTS, 4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.2 PTS, 4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK Caleb Mills: 9.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Malcolm Dandridge: 5.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK

Austin Peay Players to Watch

Demarcus Sharp: 18.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 4.9 AST, 2.5 STL, 1 BLK

18.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 4.9 AST, 2.5 STL, 1 BLK Ja'Monta Black: 12.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Dezi Jones: 9.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Dez White: 9.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

9.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK Daniel Loos: 3.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Memphis vs. Austin Peay Stat Comparison

Memphis Rank Memphis AVG Austin Peay AVG Austin Peay Rank 84th 79.6 Points Scored 66.8 321st 261st 74.4 Points Allowed 64.1 38th 163rd 37.2 Rebounds 34.8 254th 173rd 9.3 Off. Rebounds 9.5 157th 156th 7.8 3pt Made 7.6 172nd 225th 12.9 Assists 11.1 316th 259th 12.8 Turnovers 9.4 24th

