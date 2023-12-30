What are Memphis' chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Memphis' upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5000

+5000 Preseason national championship odds: +6000

+6000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +5000

How Memphis ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-2 0-0 29 31 8

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Memphis' best wins

On December 16, Memphis registered its signature win of the season, a 79-77 victory over the Clemson Tigers, who rank No. 18 in the AP's Top 25. In the victory against Clemson, David Jones tallied a team-high 22 points. Jahvon Quinerly came through with 17 points.

Next best wins

81-75 on the road over Texas A&M (No. 38/RPI) on December 10

77-54 at home over Virginia (No. 46/RPI) on December 19

71-67 over Michigan (No. 59/RPI) on November 22

84-79 over Arkansas (No. 95/RPI) on November 23

94-77 at home over Jackson State (No. 134/RPI) on November 6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Memphis' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 2-2 | Quadrant 2: 3-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

When facing Quadrant 1 teams (according to the RPI), Memphis is 2-2 (.500%) -- tied for the eighth-most wins.

Based on the RPI, the Tigers have three wins over Quadrant 2 teams, the most in Division 1.

Memphis has tied for the 29th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country based on the RPI (three).

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Memphis has to deal with the 24th-hardest schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Of the Tigers' 18 remaining games this year, 18 are against teams with worse records, and 16 are against teams with records over .500.

Memphis' upcoming schedule includes two games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Memphis' next game

Matchup: Tulsa Golden Hurricane vs. Memphis Tigers

Tulsa Golden Hurricane vs. Memphis Tigers Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Donald W. Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Donald W. Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Memphis games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.