The Memphis Tigers (10-2) hope to build on a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Austin Peay Governors (7-7) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Memphis vs. Austin Peay matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Memphis vs. Austin Peay Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Memphis vs. Austin Peay Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Memphis Moneyline Austin Peay Moneyline FanDuel Memphis (-20.5) 141.5 -4000 +1260

Memphis vs. Austin Peay Betting Trends

Memphis has compiled a 6-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, eight out of the Tigers' 12 games have gone over the point total.

Austin Peay has compiled a 7-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Governors and their opponents have combined to go over the point total three out of 11 times this season.

Memphis Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6000), Memphis is 26th in the country. It is far below that, 34th, according to computer rankings.

The Tigers were +6000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and are now the same.

With odds of +6000, Memphis has been given a 1.6% chance of winning the national championship.

