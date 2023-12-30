How to Watch Memphis vs. Austin Peay on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 19 Memphis Tigers (10-2) will be trying to build on a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the Austin Peay Governors (7-7) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at FedExForum. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Memphis vs. Austin Peay Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other AAC Games
Memphis Stats Insights
- The Tigers are shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 41.9% the Governors allow to opponents.
- Memphis has a 9-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.9% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 201st ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Governors rank 258th.
- The 79.2 points per game the Tigers score are 14.9 more points than the Governors give up (64.3).
- When Memphis totals more than 64.3 points, it is 10-1.
Memphis Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Memphis has played better at home this year, scoring 83.8 points per game, compared to 78.3 per game in away games.
- Defensively the Tigers have been better at home this season, ceding 71.6 points per game, compared to 72.5 in road games.
- Looking at three-point shooting, Memphis has played better in home games this season, averaging 8.8 treys per game with a 34.6% three-point percentage, compared to 6.8 threes per game and a 33.8% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Memphis Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Clemson
|W 79-77
|FedExForum
|12/19/2023
|Virginia
|W 77-54
|FedExForum
|12/23/2023
|Vanderbilt
|W 77-75
|FedExForum
|12/30/2023
|Austin Peay
|-
|FedExForum
|1/4/2024
|@ Tulsa
|-
|Donald W. Reynolds Center
|1/7/2024
|SMU
|-
|FedExForum
