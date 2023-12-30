The Lipscomb Bisons (8-6) visit the Florida State Seminoles (6-5) after losing three straight road games. The Seminoles are favored by 8.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. The over/under is 152.5 in the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Lipscomb vs. Florida State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Tallahassee, Florida

Tallahassee, Florida Venue: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Florida State -8.5 152.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bisons Betting Records & Stats

Lipscomb has played five games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 152.5 points.

Lipscomb's matchups this season have a 153.9-point average over/under, 1.4 more points than this game's total.

Lipscomb has a 9-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Lipscomb has been victorious in one of the six contests it has been chosen as an underdog in this season.

The Bisons have been at least a +310 moneyline underdog four times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

Lipscomb has an implied victory probability of 24.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Lipscomb vs. Florida State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 152.5 % of Games Over 152.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Florida State 6 60% 76.3 157.1 73.4 146.5 152.2 Lipscomb 5 45.5% 80.8 157.1 73.1 146.5 151.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Lipscomb Insights & Trends

The Bisons score an average of 80.8 points per game, 7.4 more points than the 73.4 the Seminoles allow to opponents.

Lipscomb is 6-0 against the spread and 8-0 overall when it scores more than 73.4 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Lipscomb vs. Florida State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Florida State 4-6-0 2-3 6-4-0 Lipscomb 9-2-0 2-2 5-6-0

Lipscomb vs. Florida State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Florida State Lipscomb 5-11 Home Record 13-2 4-7 Away Record 7-11 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 3-7-0 Away ATS Record 7-9-0 71.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.5 68.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-7-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.