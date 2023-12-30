The Lipscomb Bisons (8-6) will visit the Florida State Seminoles (6-5) after losing three consecutive road games. It starts at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida State vs. Lipscomb matchup in this article.

Lipscomb vs. Florida State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lipscomb vs. Florida State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida State Moneyline Lipscomb Moneyline

Lipscomb vs. Florida State Betting Trends

Lipscomb is 9-4-0 ATS this season.

The Bisons have been an underdog by 9.5 points or more three times this year, and covered the spread in two of those games.

Florida State has covered five times in 11 chances against the spread this season.

Seminoles games have hit the over six out of 11 times this season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.