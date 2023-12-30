The Lipscomb Bisons (8-6) hope to halt a three-game road losing streak at the Florida State Seminoles (6-5) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.

Lipscomb vs. Florida State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida TV: ACC Network Extra

Lipscomb Stats Insights

The Bisons have shot at a 47.6% rate from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points higher than the 42.3% shooting opponents of the Seminoles have averaged.

Lipscomb is 8-1 when it shoots better than 42.3% from the field.

The Seminoles are the rebounding team in the country, the Bisons rank 304th.

The Bisons score an average of 80.8 points per game, 7.4 more points than the 73.4 the Seminoles give up.

Lipscomb has put together an 8-0 record in games it scores more than 73.4 points.

Lipscomb Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 Lipscomb is scoring 25.4 more points per game at home (96) than on the road (70.6).

The Bisons are giving up fewer points at home (69.8 per game) than away (74).

Beyond the arc, Lipscomb makes fewer trifectas on the road (8.6 per game) than at home (11.4), and shoots a lower percentage away (31.2%) than at home (41.6%) too.

Lipscomb Upcoming Schedule