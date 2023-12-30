Saturday's contest between the Florida State Seminoles (6-5) and Lipscomb Bisons (8-6) matching up at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center has a projected final score of 80-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Florida State, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 12:00 PM ET on December 30.

The matchup has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lipscomb vs. Florida State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Tallahassee, Florida

Tallahassee, Florida Venue: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Lipscomb vs. Florida State Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida State 80, Lipscomb 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Lipscomb vs. Florida State

Computer Predicted Spread: Florida State (-9.9)

Florida State (-9.9) Computer Predicted Total: 150.3

Florida State's record against the spread so far this season is 4-6-0, while Lipscomb's is 9-2-0. The Seminoles have hit the over in six games, while Bisons games have gone over five times.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other ASUN Predictions

Lipscomb Performance Insights

The Bisons have a +108 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.7 points per game. They're putting up 80.8 points per game, 62nd in college basketball, and are allowing 73.1 per outing to rank 237th in college basketball.

Lipscomb pulls down 36.4 rebounds per game (198th in college basketball), compared to the 37.2 of its opponents.

Lipscomb knocks down 9 three-pointers per game (63rd in college basketball) at a 34.1% rate (154th in college basketball), compared to the 7.6 per game its opponents make, at a 30.6% rate.

Lipscomb forces 12.4 turnovers per game (157th in college basketball) while committing 11.4 (145th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.