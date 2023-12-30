The Nashville Predators, including Filip Forsberg, will be on the ice Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Washington Capitals. If you're considering a wager on Forsberg against the Capitals, we have lots of info to help.

Filip Forsberg vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -238)

0.5 points (Over odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Forsberg Season Stats Insights

In 36 games this season, Forsberg has averaged 18:47 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +5.

In Forsberg's 36 games played this season he's scored in 13 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Forsberg has a point in 24 of 36 games this year, with multiple points in 13 of them.

Forsberg has an assist in 19 of 36 games this season, with multiple assists on four occasions.

Forsberg's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 70.4% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Forsberg going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 48.8%.

Forsberg Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have conceded 93 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-17) ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 36 Games 3 41 Points 1 18 Goals 0 23 Assists 1

