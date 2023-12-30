Colton Sissons will be in action when the Nashville Predators and Washington Capitals face off on Saturday at Capital One Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Sissons are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Colton Sissons vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Sissons Season Stats Insights

Sissons has averaged 16:46 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -1).

In Sissons' 36 games played this season he's scored in nine of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Sissons has a point in 17 of 36 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

In eight of 36 games this season, Sissons has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Sissons' implied probability to go over his point total is 45.5% based on the odds.

Sissons has an implied probability of 30.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sissons Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have conceded 93 goals in total (2.8 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the league's 26th-ranked goal differential (-17).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 36 Games 3 20 Points 1 11 Goals 1 9 Assists 0

