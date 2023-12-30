The Auburn Tigers (9-2) are heavy, 20.5-point favorites as they attempt to continue a four-game winning streak when they host the Chattanooga Mocs (8-4) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Neville Arena. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET on SEC Network. The matchup has an over/under of 152.5.

Chattanooga vs. Auburn Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Neville Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Auburn -20.5 152.5

Mocs Betting Records & Stats

Chattanooga's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 152.5 points in four of 10 outings.

Chattanooga has had an average of 148.8 points scored in its games so far this season, 3.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Chattanooga has a 4-6-0 record against the spread this year.

Chattanooga has come away with one win in the three contests it has been listed as the underdog this season.

The Mocs have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +1200 moneyline set for this game.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Chattanooga has a 7.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Chattanooga vs. Auburn Over/Under Stats

Games Over 152.5 % of Games Over 152.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Auburn 3 33.3% 83.1 163 66.6 135.4 148.9 Chattanooga 4 40% 79.9 163 68.8 135.4 147.3

Additional Chattanooga Insights & Trends

The Mocs' 79.9 points per game are 13.3 more points than the 66.6 the Tigers allow.

When it scores more than 66.6 points, Chattanooga is 4-6 against the spread and 8-4 overall.

Chattanooga vs. Auburn Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 20.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Auburn 4-5-0 0-3 3-6-0 Chattanooga 4-6-0 0-0 5-5-0

Chattanooga vs. Auburn Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Auburn Chattanooga 14-2 Home Record 9-7 4-8 Away Record 6-9 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 75.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.8 70.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-7-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-7-0

