2024 NCAA Bracketology: Chattanooga Women's March Madness Resume | January 1
If you're seeking bracketology analysis of Chattanooga and its chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, see the article below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.
Want to bet on Chattanooga's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
How Chattanooga ranks
|Record
|SoCon Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|11-3
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|147
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Chattanooga's best wins
Against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, a top 100 team in the RPI, Chattanooga picked up its best win of the season on December 3, a 59-53 home victory. Raven Thompson was the leading scorer in the signature win over Mississippi State, putting up 14 points with five rebounds and one assist.
Next best wins
- 64-54 over Kent State (No. 112/RPI) on November 24
- 72-62 on the road over Lipscomb (No. 118/RPI) on December 14
- 52-44 at home over Eastern Kentucky (No. 152/RPI) on December 17
- 49-43 on the road over Kennesaw State (No. 176/RPI) on November 29
- 57-52 on the road over Austin Peay (No. 221/RPI) on November 10
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Chattanooga's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 2-1 | Quadrant 3: 4-2 | Quadrant 4: 3-0
- According to the RPI, the Mocs have two wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 20th-most in the nation.
- Chattanooga has tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country according to the RPI (four).
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- Chattanooga gets the 217th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.
- The Mocs' upcoming schedule includes 15 games against teams with worse records and 10 games against teams with records above .500.
- Of Chattanooga's 15 remaining games this season, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Chattanooga's next game
- Matchup: Chattanooga Mocs vs. North Carolina Central Eagles
- Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming Chattanooga games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.