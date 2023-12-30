The No. 19 Memphis Tigers (10-2) will attempt to continue a five-game winning run when hosting the Austin Peay Governors (7-7) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at FedExForum. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Austin Peay vs. Memphis Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

TV: ESPN+

Austin Peay Stats Insights

Austin Peay has compiled a 6-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.1% from the field.

The Governors are the 258th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 208th.

The Governors put up an average of 67.1 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 72.8 the Tigers give up.

When it scores more than 72.8 points, Austin Peay is 4-0.

Austin Peay Home & Away Comparison

Austin Peay scores 73.5 points per game at home, and 60.8 away.

At home the Governors are allowing 57.5 points per game, 12.2 fewer points than they are on the road (69.7).

At home, Austin Peay knocks down 9.5 3-pointers per game, 3.2 more than it averages on the road (6.3). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (36.5%) than away (31.4%).

Austin Peay Upcoming Schedule