How to Watch Austin Peay vs. Memphis on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 19 Memphis Tigers (10-2) will attempt to continue a five-game winning run when hosting the Austin Peay Governors (7-7) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at FedExForum. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Austin Peay vs. Memphis Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other ASUN Games
Austin Peay Stats Insights
- Austin Peay has compiled a 6-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.1% from the field.
- The Governors are the 258th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 208th.
- The Governors put up an average of 67.1 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 72.8 the Tigers give up.
- When it scores more than 72.8 points, Austin Peay is 4-0.
Austin Peay Home & Away Comparison
- Austin Peay scores 73.5 points per game at home, and 60.8 away.
- At home the Governors are allowing 57.5 points per game, 12.2 fewer points than they are on the road (69.7).
- At home, Austin Peay knocks down 9.5 3-pointers per game, 3.2 more than it averages on the road (6.3). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (36.5%) than away (31.4%).
Austin Peay Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/12/2023
|@ Southern Illinois
|W 70-68
|Banterra Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Western Kentucky
|L 65-64
|E. A. Diddle Arena
|12/22/2023
|Ohio
|W 71-67
|F&M Bank Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Memphis
|-
|FedExForum
|1/4/2024
|@ Bellarmine
|-
|Freedom Hall
|1/6/2024
|@ Eastern Kentucky
|-
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
