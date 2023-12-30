The No. 19 Memphis Tigers (10-2) will attempt to continue a five-game winning run when hosting the Austin Peay Governors (7-7) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at FedExForum. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Austin Peay vs. Memphis Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Austin Peay Stats Insights

  • Austin Peay has compiled a 6-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.1% from the field.
  • The Governors are the 258th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 208th.
  • The Governors put up an average of 67.1 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 72.8 the Tigers give up.
  • When it scores more than 72.8 points, Austin Peay is 4-0.

Austin Peay Home & Away Comparison

  • Austin Peay scores 73.5 points per game at home, and 60.8 away.
  • At home the Governors are allowing 57.5 points per game, 12.2 fewer points than they are on the road (69.7).
  • At home, Austin Peay knocks down 9.5 3-pointers per game, 3.2 more than it averages on the road (6.3). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (36.5%) than away (31.4%).

Austin Peay Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/12/2023 @ Southern Illinois W 70-68 Banterra Center
12/16/2023 @ Western Kentucky L 65-64 E. A. Diddle Arena
12/22/2023 Ohio W 71-67 F&M Bank Arena
12/30/2023 @ Memphis - FedExForum
1/4/2024 @ Bellarmine - Freedom Hall
1/6/2024 @ Eastern Kentucky - Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena

