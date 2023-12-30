The Nashville Predators' upcoming game versus the Washington Capitals is scheduled for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Alexander Carrier score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Alexander Carrier score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Carrier stats and insights

Carrier has scored in one of 32 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not scored versus the Capitals this season in one game (two shots).

Carrier has picked up one assist on the power play.

Carrier averages 0.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.3%.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have conceded 93 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Capitals have two shutouts, and they average 16.2 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Carrier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 17:53 Away L 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:10 Home L 5-2 12/23/2023 Stars 0 0 0 19:20 Home L 3-2 12/21/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:33 Away W 4-2 12/19/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:48 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 19:05 Home W 3-1 12/15/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:50 Away W 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 20:31 Home W 3-2 OT 12/10/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:16 Away W 2-1 12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:00 Away L 4-0

Predators vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

