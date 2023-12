AAC teams will be on Saturday's college basketball schedule in nine games, including the South Carolina Gamecocks squaring off against the East Carolina Pirates.

AAC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV South Carolina Gamecocks at East Carolina Pirates 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) South Carolina Gamecocks at East Carolina Pirates 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) (Live stream on ESPN+) South Carolina Gamecocks at East Carolina Pirates 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) UAB Blazers at Florida Atlantic Owls 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) UTSA Roadrunners at Temple Owls 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Tulane Green Wave at Wichita State Shockers 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30 - Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Memphis Tigers 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30 - North Texas Eagles at Charlotte 49ers 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30 - SMU Mustangs at South Florida Bulls 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30 -

