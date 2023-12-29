Wilson County, TN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Wilson County, Tennessee today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wilson County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Watertown High School at Wilson Central High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on December 28
- Location: Lebanon, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mt. Juliet Christian Academy at Foundation Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Bowling Green, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.