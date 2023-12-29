The Nashville Predators, Roman Josi among them, face the Detroit Red Wings on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, at Little Caesars Arena. Considering a bet on Josi in the Predators-Red Wings game? Use our stats and information below.

Roman Josi vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Josi Season Stats Insights

Josi's plus-minus rating this season, in 24:32 per game on the ice, is +2.

Josi has a goal in seven games this season through 35 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 20 of 35 games this year, Josi has registered a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

Josi has an assist in 17 of 35 games this season, with multiple assists on four occasions.

Josi has an implied probability of 58.2% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 47.6% of Josi going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Josi Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings have conceded 119 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+4) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 35 Games 2 28 Points 0 7 Goals 0 21 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.