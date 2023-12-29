Montgomery County, TN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 4:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Montgomery County, Tennessee today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Montgomery County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
East Hickman High School at Montgomery Central High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Dover, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clarksville Christian School at Stewart County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Dover, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.