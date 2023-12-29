The Iowa State Cyclones and the Memphis Tigers meet for the Liberty Bowl on December 29, 2023, starting at 3:30 PM ET, airing on ESPN.

Iowa State is averaging 358.2 yards per game on offense this year (87th in the FBS), and is giving up 349.3 yards per game (41st) on the defensive side of the ball. While Memphis' defense has been stuck in neutral, ranking 20th-worst by giving up 422.7 total yards per game, its offense ranks 16th-best with 452.3 total yards per contest.

Memphis vs. Iowa State Game Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Memphis, Florida Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Bowl Game Odds

Memphis vs. Iowa State Key Statistics

Memphis Iowa State 452.3 (38th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 358.2 (95th) 422.7 (100th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 349.3 (31st) 150.8 (78th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 129.9 (98th) 301.4 (13th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 228.3 (61st) 15 (34th) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (11th) 20 (36th) Takeaways (Rank) 19 (44th)

Memphis Stats Leaders

Seth Henigan has put up 3,516 passing yards, or 293 per game, so far this season. He has completed 66.4% of his passes and has recorded 28 touchdowns with nine interceptions. He's also helped out on the ground with 20.6 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner four times.

Blake Watson has been handed the ball 177 times for a team-high 1,045 yards (87.1 per game) with 14 touchdowns. He also leads the team through the air, as his 50 receptions this season are good for 463 yards, and he's scored three touchdowns in the passing game.

Sutton Smith has collected 283 yards (on 59 attempts) with two touchdowns.

Roc Taylor has racked up 981 receiving yards on 61 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

DeMeer Blankumsee has caught 51 passes and compiled 825 receiving yards (68.8 per game) with six touchdowns.

Iowa State Stats Leaders

Rocco Becht has 2,674 passing yards for Iowa State, completing 63.5% of his passes and tossing 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Abu Sama III, has carried the ball 72 times for 610 yards (50.8 per game), scoring six times.

Eli Sanders has racked up 477 yards on 102 carries, scoring four times.

Jayden Higgins' team-leading 769 yards as a receiver have come on 44 receptions (out of 67 targets) with five touchdowns.

Jaylin Noel has put together a 741-yard season so far with six touchdowns, hauling in 60 passes on 82 targets.

Benjamin Brahmer has been the target of 51 passes and racked up 26 grabs for 320 yards, an average of 26.7 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

