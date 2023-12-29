Hamilton County, TN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is happening today in Hamilton County, Tennessee, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hamilton County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Soddy-Daisy High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on December 29
- Location: Soddy-Daisy, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.