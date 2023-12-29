How to Watch East Tennessee State vs. East Carolina on TV or Live Stream - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The East Carolina Pirates (7-5) play the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (7-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023 on ESPN+.
East Tennessee State vs. East Carolina Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
East Tennessee State Stats Insights
- The Buccaneers have shot at a 39.1% rate from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points less than the 43.6% shooting opponents of the Pirates have averaged.
- East Tennessee State has put together a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 43.6% from the field.
- The Pirates are the rebounding team in the nation, the Buccaneers rank 30th.
- The Buccaneers put up just 2.4 more points per game (71.1) than the Pirates give up (68.7).
- East Tennessee State has put together a 6-2 record in games it scores more than 68.7 points.
East Tennessee State Home & Away Comparison
- East Tennessee State scores 78.2 points per game at home, and 63.3 away.
- At home the Buccaneers are conceding 59.2 points per game, 14.6 fewer points than they are away (73.8).
- At home, East Tennessee State sinks 8 treys per game, 1.2 more than it averages on the road (6.8). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (29%) than away (28.5%).
East Tennessee State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/15/2023
|Tusculum
|W 105-43
|Freedom Hall Civic Center
|12/20/2023
|UMKC
|W 70-57
|Freedom Hall Civic Center
|12/22/2023
|@ Utah State
|L 80-65
|Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
|12/29/2023
|@ East Carolina
|-
|Minges Coliseum
|1/3/2024
|Mercer
|-
|Freedom Hall Civic Center
|1/6/2024
|@ UNC Greensboro
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
