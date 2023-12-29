For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Nashville Predators and the Detroit Red Wings on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is Alexander Carrier a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Alexander Carrier score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Carrier stats and insights

Carrier has scored in one of 31 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Red Wings yet this season.

Carrier has picked up one assist on the power play.

Carrier averages 0.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.5%.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings have conceded 119 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 13.4 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Carrier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:10 Home L 5-2 12/23/2023 Stars 0 0 0 19:20 Home L 3-2 12/21/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:33 Away W 4-2 12/19/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:48 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 19:05 Home W 3-1 12/15/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:50 Away W 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 20:31 Home W 3-2 OT 12/10/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:16 Away W 2-1 12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:00 Away L 4-0 11/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 1:39 Home L 6-1

Predators vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

