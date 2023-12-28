Wilson County, TN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball action in Wilson County, Tennessee is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Wilson County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Macon County High School at Watertown High School
- Game Time: 7:25 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Watertown, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
