The Tennessee State Tigers (3-7) take on the UT Martin Skyhawks (3-8) at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday in OVC play.

UT Martin Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee

Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

UT Martin vs. Tennessee State Scoring Comparison

The Skyhawks put up just 1.4 fewer points per game (63.9) than the Tigers allow (65.3).

UT Martin is 3-3 when it scores more than 65.3 points.

Tennessee State is 2-3 when it allows fewer than 63.9 points.

The Tigers average 53.1 points per game, 15.9 fewer points than the 69.0 the Skyhawks allow.

The Tigers shoot 35.2% from the field, 6.8% lower than the Skyhawks allow defensively.

UT Martin Leaders

Anaya Brown: 13.0 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.6 STL, 1.7 BLK, 44.4 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)

13.0 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.6 STL, 1.7 BLK, 44.4 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19) Kenley McCarn: 15.8 PTS, 1.9 STL, 40.5 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (22-for-68)

15.8 PTS, 1.9 STL, 40.5 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (22-for-68) Lexi Rubel: 8.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 49.3 FG%

8.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 49.3 FG% Norah Clark: 9.3 PTS, 49.4 FG%, 48.3 3PT% (14-for-29)

9.3 PTS, 49.4 FG%, 48.3 3PT% (14-for-29) Morgan Borgstadt: 7.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 42.1 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

UT Martin Schedule